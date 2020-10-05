Adyn Stevens

KEARNEY — Adyn Michael Stevens, 11, of Kearney died peacefully on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at his home surrounded by family after a brave battle with brain cancer.

Private family services will be at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

A celebration of life will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Buffalo County Fairgrounds Ag Pavilion.

——

Adyn was welcomed into this world on April 22, 2009, in Gothenburg to parents Hannah Sophia and Patrick Lane Stevens. A well-mannered boy with a heart of gold, Adyn loved soccer and playing with his Legos.

Survivors include his parents, Hannah and Patrick Stevens; sister, Adyson Stevens; maternal grandparents, James and Marci Dockweiler; paternal grandmother, Denise Warta; aunts and uncles, Dexter (Danielle) Dockweiler, Brett Dockweiler, Mandy (Brandon) Goodenow and Alyssa (Blaine Quintana) Preitauer; cousins, Emma Dockweiler, Brayden, Ian, Taylor and Chloe Smith, Trey and Ryden Goodenow, Alize DeLaTorre and Amya Quintana.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.