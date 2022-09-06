Back in August, I wondered if there would be someone in a scarlet jersey who could light the fire for this Nebraska football team.

Two games in, we have a serious candidate.

Anthony Grant is that guy. The 5-11, 200-pound Grant, a former running back at Florida State and New Mexico Military Institute, is easily the most impressive Husker thus far.

And the best surprise.

Grant has rushed for 101 and 189 yards in two games, with two touchdowns in each game. He’s been an eye-opener. A difference-maker.

A Big Ten back? The Big Ten thinks so, naming Grant its co-Offensive Player of the Week.

In the opener, Grant’s 101-yard debut didn’t prevent a loss to Northwestern. But his 46-yard touchdown burst in the third quarter put NU up 11 and in position until an onside kick changed the tide.

Last week, against North Dakota, Grant had another 46-yard touchdown in the third quarter that broke a 17-17 tie and allowed Husker Nation to exhale.

Like another Husker back who wore No. 10, Roy Helu, Grant runs with desperation and picks up steam, gets stronger, as he goes.

With his vision, and ability to bounce outside, he creates his own yards, too. He’s got some explosiveness. He doesn’t look like a fun dude to tackle.

There’s a lot of tough sledding ahead, but Grant runs like he could pull a sled.

He looks exactly like the ace in the hole Scott Frost needs for Big Ten play. A big-time back who can summon nine men in the box or drop the hammer in the second half when the pass game has spread out the defense.

Which is what Nebraska’s Play-Calling Committee appeared to do against North Dakota.

Committee? Call it Mark Whipple and Co.

Whipple is the offensive coordinator and play-caller and a guy who likes to sling the ball around.

When NU went to the ground game in the second half, and some of those runs resembled plays in Scott Frost’s offense, the head man was asked if he called the plays in the second half.

Or, ahem, made strong suggestions.

Frost said he wouldn’t ever comment on that, and that there were a lot of smart folks on the staff and “the more we cooperate the better we’re going to be.”

He could have just said Whipple called the plays with his input. It is allowed. Frost is the head coach and has every right to interject his opinion and change the direction of the offense.

Before you know it, I received an email from a fan who put the binoculars on Frost and saw him with his glasses, play sheet and pen in the second half.

And on Monday some in the media corp were looking at a video from 10/11 Sports Director Kevin Sjuts. It showed Frost, with play sheet in hand, talking to Whipple in the second half and giving him the thumbs-up before walking away.

Riveting, right?

It’s at least interesting and unusual for Nebraska football, to be sure.

For most of the Bob Devaney Era and all of the Tom Osborne Era — over 30 years — there was no question who called the plays. It was Osborne, maybe the best ever at play-calling in college football.

Frank Solich called his plays, though he had Turner Gill call them during the 2002 Independence Bowl.

I remember Milt Tenopir, the late, great offensive line guru, telling me that he took over play-calling up in the booth — going to a consistent power run game — during the second half of the 38-31 win at Texas A&M in 2002. I’m not sure how that worked, but I never doubted Tenopir.

Bill Callahan called his plays. Shawn Watson, then Tim Beck, called them for Bo Pelini.

Danny Langsdorf was the man for Mike Riley. The last four years, it’s been Frost.

Now the thousands of offensive coordinators in the stands will have to wonder — and some will be keeping a close eye on the Husker sideline.

Whatever was happening last Saturday, the right call was made to put the ball and trust in Grant.

He’s a guy who can make Whipple and Co. look smart.