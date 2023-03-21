KEARNEY — Cross Gordoa scored one goal in each half Tuesday to lift Grand Island Northwest to a 2-0 win over Kearney Catholic in the season opener at Kearney's Baldwin Park.

"It wasn't the result we wanted but honestly, we got some first-game jitters out of the way," KCHS coach Stephan Johnston said. "And this is hard competition to come to for our first game. GI Northwest is top-10 ranked. They are definitely a great team."

The Stars started a handful of freshman to replace an equal number of players who graduated or departed from last year's team.

Johnston was particularly happy with freshman goal keeper Zane Slack, who "really stepped up. He had some really good saves."

Freshman center back Hunter Key also received praise as the Stars maintained their defense shape throughout the match.

The Vikings scored their first goal with about 10 minutes left in the first half. Johnston was hoping to get to the intermission without allowing a goal, but the Vikings' experience was too much.

"It was a hard-fought game ... and we had some good shots and some good opportunities," Johnston said.

Second-half goals lift Northwest girls to victory

Northwest scored three second-half goals, one as the final horn sounded, to beat Kearney Catholic 4-0.

"We had some good moments but we just had too many lapses where we gave up some defensive mistakes or attacking mistakes," KCHS coach Bruce Lear said.

For the Stars, the breakdowns occurred in midfield, which allowed the Vikings to keep the ball in front of the Stars' goal-keeper most of the match.

"GI Northwest has one of the stronger midfields in Class B. ... They really expose you," Lear said.

The midfield breakdowns helped the Vikings put an end to Kearney Catholic advances, and allowed the Vikings to push forward on the attack.

"When we got possession, we weren't looking to get the ball in good places. ... We weren't accurate enough with our passing to play to feet," Lear said.

Defenseively, the Stars allowed the Vikings to receive, turn and face the goal.

"You girve a good player time to receive, turn and face without getting pressure, ... you make yourself too easy to beat," Lear said.

The Stars were playing a lot of new girls and girls in new positions, adding to the breakdowns.

"We worked pretty hard most of the game but we weren't thinking quick enough or acting quick enough with precision to win the game," Lear said.