North Bend residents are being directed to continue boiling their drinking water after a sample tested positive for coliform on Tuesday.

The boil water notice is in effect until further notice, said Mike Adair, Nebraska region manager for PeopleService Inc., which services North Bend’s water and sewer plants.

Residents were instructed to boil their drinking water after the town’s water plant was affected by a power surge believed to have been caused by a lightning strike on Sunday night or early Monday morning.

They can use tap water for bathing and for washing their clothes and dishes.

Adair said state regulations stipulate that five water samples must be taken 24 hours apart. Two consecutive rounds of samples without bacteria are required before the notice can be lifted.

Water samples taken Tuesday tested positive for coliform, but negative for E-Coli.

Results from Wednesday’s samples weren’t received by Thursday, but because of Tuesday’s positive coliform test, more testing was set to be done Thursday to meet the two rounds of negative samples 24 hours apart, Adair said.

Adair said North Bend’s plant was running by Wednesday and the computer system has been repaired. Adair and staff members operated the plant systems manually around the clock from Monday through Wednesday morning.