GENEVA — Following a public sale, the Department of Administrative Services State Building Division has signed a purchase agreement for the former Youth Rehabilitation Treatment Center (YRTC) in Geneva.

The 100,121 square-foot-complex was offered for online auction in November 2022. The auction closed on Dec. 21, 2022, with a single bid of $299,000 awarded to Jomax Sackschewsky, a resident of York, and lessee of the adjacent farm ground.

In August 2019, the Department of Health and Human Services announced the relocation of girls from the campus in Geneva to the YRTC in Kearney.

The Department of Administrative Services worked closely with DHHS to evaluate the repairs, maintenance, and use of the Geneva YRTC and the program needs of Nebraska youth requiring treatment at state facilities.

In July 2021, the Vacant Building and Excess Land Committee declared the property vacant and excess. The campus, including the farm ground, was appraised at $630,000. Sale of the property will save taxpayers more than $600,000 per year in operational expenses.

DHHS’ teammates located in Geneva are moving into a leased office space in the community of Geneva. DAS - SBD continues to support DHHS facility needs to prioritize support for youth at YRTC facilities in Kearney, Hastings and Lincoln.