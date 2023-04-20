KEARNEY — An 80-year-old woman died as a result of injuries sustained in a Kearney house fire.

At 4:17 a.m. today (Thursday), the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure at 1420 West 20th Street in western Kearney.

Kearney Police Department officers and a CHI Health Good Samaritan ambulance also responded to the location. Firefighters and police officers found the fire was generally contained within one room of the home. An adult female, identified as 80-year-old Diana Hill, was located outside the home, being administered CPR by a family member.

Emergency crews administered first aid prior to Hill being transported to Good Samaritan Hospital as a result of injuries sustained from the fire and smoke.

Early this morning, investigators were notified Hill died at Good Samaritan Hospital as a result of injuries sustained from the fire. Preliminary investigation by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office and Kearney Volunteer Fire Department indicate a cigarette may have been lit in close proximity to a medically prescribed oxygen delivery system.

Foul play is not suspected.

“On behalf of the Kearney Police Department and the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, our condolences are with the family, friends and neighbors impacted by this tragic fire. We appreciate the assistance from CHI Good Sam EMS and the Nebraska Fire Marshal’s Office,” said KPD Chief Bryan D. Waugh.

This case remains under investigation by the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office. Members of the Kearney Police Department are also assisting as needed.