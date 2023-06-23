MINDEN — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team took one person into custody after a standoff in Minden Thursday evening.

At approximately 8:20 p.m., the NSP SWAT Team was activated to assist in an ongoing incident in Minden. The Minden Police Department had responded to a report that a woman had brandished a firearm during a visit from a counselor and had made threatening statements directed at the Kearney County Courthouse.

The courthouse was evacuated and the Minden Police Department obtained a search warrant for an apartment at the residence of 124 East 5th St. in Minden. Upon SWAT’s arrival, numerous attempts were made to communicate with the subject inside the apartment, but the subject did not respond.

Shortly after midnight, SWAT deployed chemical munitions into the residence, and the subject exited voluntarily. She was immediately taken into custody. The subject was turned over to the Minden Police Department. The residence was also turned over the Minden PD for execution of the search warrant.

There were no injuries in this incident.