Wind fuels bean field fire in northern Buffalo County

SHELTON -- Firefighters from 10 agencies are battling a field fire southeast of Ravenna in northern Buffalo County. 

At 2:45 p.m., the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department was call to a bean field fire near at 27760 Sodtown Road. Shortly after, Gibbon and Ravenna fire departments were called for mutual aid. 

High south winds quickly moved the fire across the field. As a precaution due to heavy smoke, Highway 2 east of Ravenna was closed. The fire was threatening a structure, but it is unclear the type of building that was threatened. 

Farmers with disks were helping to stop the spread of the fire. Kearney, Pleasanton, Amherst, Elm Creek, Minden, Wood River, Kennesaw, Cairo, Dannebrog and Boelus also responded to the fire. 

Also on Sunday afternoon, Minden Volunteer Fire Department was called to a manure pile fire that had reignited near Highway 74 and 41 Road. Holdrege Volunteer Fire Department responded to a grass pile on fire at the Holdrege Landfill. 

