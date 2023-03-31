WILCOX — A Wilcox-Hildreth senior was recently awarded a Silver Medal at the National Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.

Abby Tarr, a senior art student at Wilcox-Hildreth High School, received a Gold Key at the Nebraska Regional Scholastic Art and Writing Awards for her work entitled “Luna.” Her artwork advanced to nationals, where she received a Silver Medal.

Since 1923, the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards has recognized the vision, ingenuity and talent of the nation’s youth, and it has provided opportunities for creative teens to be celebrated. The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards has grown to be the nation’s longest-running, most prestigious recognition initiative for creative teens.

At the Nebraska Regional Show, approximately 1,000 works of art were accepted and awarded an Honorable Mention, Silver Key or Gold Key. Typically, only 5-7% of accepted artwork will obtain a Gold Key. The Gold Key winners advance to compete in the National Scholastic Art Show.

“When the national awards were announced March 22, Abby and I were ecstatic! A National Scholastic Award is a big deal,” said Amber Kosmicki, art teacher at Wilcox-Hildreth.

Of the Gold Key regional winners across the U.S., only 2,200 works of art were given a medal, and only 16 of those 2,200 works of art were from Nebraska.

“Her Gold Key at state was an amazing honor, but to garner a National Silver Medal is phenomenal,” Kosmicki said.