KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department is notifying the public that mosquitoes collected in Dawson County have tested positive for West Nile virus. West Nile virus is spread to people after they are bitten by a mosquito that has the virus.

West Nile virus may cause fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach and back. These symptoms usually last a few days. Some individuals will develop severe illness and may have a high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis.

These problems may last several weeks and you should seek medical attention.

West Nile virus is typically detected in Nebraska during July and August. Although not all types of mosquitos transmit West Nile Virus, the only proven method to prevent West Nile Virus is to protect yourself from being bitten by all mosquitoes.

Be especially cautious in the mornings and evenings when mosquitoes are most active. Wear lightweight, long-sleeved shirts and pants. Reduce mosquito breeding habitats on your property by emptying containers with standing water. Be sure to wear insect repellent containing either DEET, IR3535, 2-undecanone, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol or picaridin. TRPHD is distributing DEET wipes and Mosquito Dunks at the Franklin, Harlan, Kearney, Phelps, Gosper, Buffalo and Dawson County fairs.