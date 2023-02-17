KEARNEY – WEL-Life at Kearney Assisted Living announced that Pinnacle Quality Insight presented them with a 2023 Customer Experience Award, with honors in the category of variety of food/menu choices.

Qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award means that WEL-Life at Kearney has placed in the top 15% of care providers nationwide across a 12-month average.

Nancy Grimes, executive director of WEL-Life, said the award is an honor for the facility. “Providing a dining experience that meets our residents’ nutritional needs in a way that also provides them with pleasure is gratifying,” she said. “We are proud of our team and appreciate the recognition.”

Throughout 2022, WEL-Life at Kearney residents and their families participated in monthly telephone interviews where they answered open-ended questions and rated the facility in multiple categories.