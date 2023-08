KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Parks Department would like to inform the public that repairs are required on the Kearney Canal to stop a small leak on the bank of the canal.

During this time, the Kearney Water Trail and Whitewater Park will be closed to the public, due to the emptying of the canal to facilitate the repair.

The repairs to the canal are expected to be completed within one week and the canal will be refilled to normal levels.