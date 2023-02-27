KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Utilities Department has announced water main repair will take place near the right turn lane of eastbound Highway 30 (E. 25th Street) from Second Avenue to First Avenue.

The repairs will require a lane closure. The closure will start at 9:30 a.m. Monday. The roadway’s right turn lane onto First Avenue is anticipated to be reopened completely by 4 p.m. on Monday, weather and construction permitting.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and to watch for construction workers and equipment. If an alternate route is possible, the city recommends that motorists use the alternate route.