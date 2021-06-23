Wanted: Back to school supplies collection begins for children in need

KEARNEY — United Way of the Kearney Area and Dobytown Kiwanis invite the public to help collect school supplies to distribute to families in need within United Way’s service area.

School supplies for children from preschool through high school can be dropped off at the Stuff the Bus event at Walmart at 5411 Second Ave. July 23-25, or at the United Way office at 4009 Sixth Ave., Suite 19.

Collection boxes also can be found at First National Bank of Omaha, Office Max, Dollar Tree, Kearney Housing Authority and Just for Ladies in Kearney.

These school supplies will be used to fill 1,300 backpacks for United Way’s Back-2-School backpack program for children who qualify for free or reduced lunch.

The public may register for backpacks through July 18, either online at uwka.org/back-2-school-2021, or by calling United Way at 308-237-6840.

The public also can help Dobytown Kiwanis members and United Way staff stuff the backpacks full of school supplies 6-8 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Horizon Middle School gymnasium, 915 W. 35th St.

The public also can assist when families pick up backpacks 5-7 p.m. Aug. 3 and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Horizon Middle School gymnasium. Sign up to help by calling United Way at 308-237-6840.