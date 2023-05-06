KEARNEY — The Kearney Park and Recreation Department is accepting registration for Ponytail Softball for girls ages 6-10 years old. The program will be held from May 31-June 27.

Girls ages 6-7 will play on Mondays and Wednesdays while girls ages 8-10 will play on Tuesdays and Thursdays. All practices will be at Harvey Park, from 8:30-10 a.m.

The cost of the program is $40 on or before May 22, or $50 after that date. To register, or for more information, please stop by the Park and Recreation office at 1930 University Drive, call 308-237-4644 or sign up online at KPRreg.org.