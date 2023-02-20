KEARNEY – It was the first time at Waka Waka Ice Cream for Chey Taylor of Grand Island. She selected mixed berry sorbet and a grilled cheese sandwich, and it was difficult to say which she was enjoying more.

“The food and ice cream are delicious, but any place that has Dragon Lair has my vote,” Taylor said.

That’s how it was for most of the mid-afternoon at Waka Waka Ice Cream Parlor and Arcade, the dream creation of Jason Alexander and his four co-owners: Darla Evans, Marcus Vasquez, Katherine Nunez and Dashiell Alexander.

Waka Waka Ice Cream Parlor and Arcade 5012 Third Ave. No. 160, Kearney Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday Phone: 308-455-1643 Takeout and delivery Specialities: Artisan ice cream parlor with unique, classic ice creams and monthly limited edition flavors. Grilled cheese bar and a retro replica arcade.

Jason Alexander said the inspiration for Waka Waka is Salt ‘n Straw, the famous and continuously busy ice cream parlor at Disneyland in California.

“There's always a long line outside at Salt ‘n Straw,” Alexander said, “but then, there’s are always long lines wherever you go at Disneyland.”

Two more customers nosed up to the ice cream freezer before Alexander could field another question. It was Rosanna and David Vail, who said they are frequent customers at Waka Waka.

“This is the kind of place Kearney really needs,” said David Vail, who developed his taste for exotic ice cream growing up in Oregon.

Rosanna scooped bites of ice cream from a small cup, but her husband ordered a waffle cone with two large scoops. He wasn’t worried about the calories.

“I’ll ride as many laps as it takes on my bicycle to work this off,” he said, taking another swipe at his creamy treat.

The musical, mechanical sound of replica arcade machines filled the parlor as friends arrived to test their skills. Waka Waka has about eight games that offer free play time. For the others, game players can pay for how long they want to play: $3.50 for 15 minutes, $5 for 30 minutes, $8.50 for an hour and $40 per month.

“Play as much as you want when you want," Alexander said.

He listed Waka Waka’s eight everyday flavors: double fold vanilla, chocolate stracciatella, strawberry basil with balsamic glaze, death with coffee, olive oil, breakfast of champions, wild berry sorbet and chocolate chip cookie dough.

Alexander said he resisted when his wife, Felicia, insisted that Waka Waka serve chocolate chip cookie dough. He said he wanted to offer one more exotic flavor, but he said he’s fortunate Felicia stood by her suggestion. It’s clearly the crowd favorite, he said.

Waka Waka also has a monthly rotation of four flavors. For February, the month of love, Waka Waka limited edition flavors were Valentine’s Day themed. They included UR Sweet, Crazy 4 U, Happy 2GTHR, and I Got U BABE.

Waka Waka had a soft opening in December, closed briefly and then reopened. The place is available for birthday parties and plans to open a board game library in February.

Business has been good, Alexander said. “We try to have fun and make things new and interesting. If you do really good and interesting things, people will love it.”