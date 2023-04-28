ARAPAHOE — The Nebraska State Patrol has released the names of those involved in a multi-fatality crash that occurred Thursday in Furnas County.

At approximately 12:15 p.m. Thursday, a Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling northbound on Highway 283. At that time, a Dodge Ram 3500 pulling an empty car trailer was traveling westbound on Highway 89, which has a stop sign at the Highway 283 intersection. The pickup ran the stop sign and struck the passenger side of the Hyundai.

One passenger of the Hyundai, identified as Miriam Mejia Barrientos, 46, of Holdrege, was pronounced dead on scene. Four additional occupants of the Hyundai were transported to hospitals in critical condition. One of those patients, identified as Sloan Luna Portillo, 13, of Holdrege, was flown by Tri City LifeNet to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Hyundai, Olvin Luna, 43, of Holdrege, and an 11-year-old girl were transported to Cambridge Memorial Hospital. Luna was then flown to Bryan Health West Campus in Lincoln. An 11-year-old boy was transported to Norton County Hospital in Norton, Kansas, and was then flown to a hospital in Wichita. Olvin Luna is the father of Sloan Luna Portillo. Miriam Mejia Barrientos is the mother of the two 11-year-old children.

The two occupants of the Dodge were transported to Norton County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Once released from the hospital, the driver of the Dodge, identified as Kyiaz Ulanov, 28, of Lynnwood, Washington, was lodged in Phelps County Jail for two counts of motor vehicle homicide and willful reckless driving.

The Nebraska State Patrol was assisted on the scene by the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office, Beaver City Fire and Tri City LifeNet. The investigation is ongoing.