Veterans honored, celebrated at YMCA in Holdrege

HOLDREGE — The Don Sjogren Community YMCA’s Veterans Day breakfast started eight years ago as a small program with about 25 people.

This year’s event welcomed 83 veterans and their families to a breakfast and a program by over 350 students from the Holdrege Elementary School and Legacy Christian School as well as a performance by the Holdrege High School band.

“It continues to grow. We have had a lot of comments today how awesome it is. Even as a veteran, to see those kids ... it’s amazing. It’s a good day,” said Riley Gruntorad, CEO of YMCA of the Prairie.

Logan Ausman of Holdrege is a Marine Corps veteran who attended the event with his 18-month-old son, Eli. Ausman is originally from Pittsburg, Penn., and he was happy to see veterans connecting with one another at the breakfast.

“It’s good to see all the veterans together and communicating,” Ausman said.

Veterans were able to dine on a free breakfast catered by Country Cookin’ and served by the Holdrege Public Schools Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, or FCCLA, students. The event was sponsored by Central Nebraska Repair and Nebraskaland Aviation.

Elementary students lined the upstairs track and the floor of the gym to perform the national anthem and “You’re A Grand Ole Flag” under the direction of Holdrege Elementary School music teacher, Judy Butler. Veterans and active military members from each branch were recognized as the Holdrege High School band played the branches’ respective songs.

With over 250 people in attendance, YMCA Program Coordinator Kayla Killion is excited to see the success and growth of the event.

“We want to just keep adding to it. I don’t think there is anything I would have changed this year. ... The turnout is amazing,” she said.

As an Army veteran, it is important to Gruntorad to involve younger generations when honoring the veterans.

“That is what is important about today is for these kids to respect and honor and know ... what these guys did. They leave their families and leave loved ones for their country. I think today is a great day to bring it all together,” he said.