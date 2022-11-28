Value of diversification proven by Ace Irrigation in Kearney

KEARNEY — A lot has changed in the 70 years since Asa Gallup founded the Ace Irrigation manufacturing business in Kearney.

However, at least one thing has stayed the same.

Some customers still bring drawings on napkins so that Ace can fabricate custom parts, said Cody Vrbka, Ace’s general manager.

“We make a lot of custom fittings for producers and irrigators. We fabricate almost anything they want,” said Vrbka, a 25-year veteran at Ace.

The company manufactures aluminum and steel pipe for irrigation as well as culvert pipe on 30 acres at 4740 E. 39th St. near Kearney Regional Airport.

Gallup sold his manufacturing business 10 years after launching it. The new owner, Lynn Thomas, set the tone at Ace by investing in the equipment to diversify Ace from a company that made only aluminum irrigation components to also manufacture products made with corrugated steel.

Boom years for irrigation were kind to Ace, but two years ago when severe flooding washed out roads and bridges, Ace’s corrugated culverts were in high demand. Road departments in Nebraska and other flood-damaged states sought products like those that Ace was making to quickly repair roads and rebuild bridges faster and at lower cost compared to concrete culverts.

Vrbka said Ace’s recent success demonstrates the value of diversification. When heavy rains inundate roads, there is high demand for corrugated steel products. Conversely, when dry weather stresses crops, Ace’s irrigation offerings are in demand.

Ace now offers growers and other water management customers an array of products that help them be more successful.

Today’s Ace makes aluminum pipe, but they also do injection molding. Ace has dies for 40 different kinds of gaskets.

In 1982 Ace bought Eaton Metals in Omaha. Ace then could manufacture corrugated pipe in diameters of 6 inches to 144 inches.

“The culvert is quite a bit of our business,” Vrbka said. Ace ships to Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado, Texas, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, New Mexico, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas.

Ace currently has 50 employees and maintains that level of staffing year-round.

Vrbka said Ace sells parts that fit all irrigation systems, including custom-made aluminum fittings and A-Gate valves for gated pipe.

Customer numbers have increased during the past 10 years.

Ace Irrigation timeline 1952 — company founded by Asa Gallup in Kearney. 1962 — company purchased by Lynn Thomas. 1966-67 — purchased mill and moved operations to airport. 1971-76 — added 57,000 square feet of production space and began PVC production. 1981 — purchased culvert division from Omaha’s Eaton Metals, moving it to Kearney. 1995 — began powder coating business. 2001-04 — expanded an additional 33,000 square feet and purchased an additional culvert mill. 2012 — purchased sheet mill to expand culvert division, adding an additional 14,500 square feet of production space. 2022 — celebrating 70th anniversary.

“When they started in the 1950s, it was kind of local. Now we’ve expanded across the Midwest,” Vrbka said.

Ace has expanded its fabrication facilities several times during the past several decades. The plant at 4740 E. 39th St. now occupies 30 acres near Kearney Regional Airport.

The three large buildings house corporate offices, injection molding, aluminum fittings, sandblasting, powder coating, culvert fabrication of corrugated steel, irrigation parts, maintenance and storage.

“We stay fairly busy, yes,” Vrbka said about Ace’s diversification.