KEARNEY — The city of Kearney, on behalf of Bauer Construction, has announced that the southbound outside lane of Avenue N from 31st Street to 27th Street will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Weather permitting, the closure will accommodate utility work. The lane is expected to be reopened by the end of the day Thursday.

Citizens are urged to use extreme caution when traveling through the work zone.