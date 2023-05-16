LINCOLN — Agricultural producers and landowners with certain expiring Conservation Reserve Program contracts can receive additional rental incentives and extend that land’s role in conservation for another 30 years.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has opened the signup period for its Clean Lakes, Estuaries And Rivers enrollment (CLEAR30) through July 31. CLEAR30 is a part of the CLEAR initiative, which prioritizes water quality practices as a part of continuous CRP enrollment and is one of several CRP enrollment opportunities.

CLEAR30 allows producers and landowners enrolling certain water quality practices to enroll in 30-year contracts, extending the lifespan and strengthening the benefits of important water quality practices on their land. Like other CRP enrollments, CLEAR30 is a voluntary, incentive-based conservation opportunity offered by USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA).

“The foundational value of CLEAR30 enrollment is right there in its name: Clean Lakes, Estuaries And Rivers. There is nothing more essential to all things on the planet, including agriculture, than clean water,” said FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux.

“CRP is one of the world’s largest voluntary conservation programs, and our CLEAR initiative and CLEAR30 enrollment gives our producers and landowners a great option to continue their conservation practices well into the future,” he said.

Cropland and certain pastureland that is currently enrolled in Continuous CRP or the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP) and is also dedicated to an eligible water quality practice, such as the establishment of riparian buffers, contour strips, or grass waterways, may be eligible for CLEAR30 if their contracts are expiring by Sept. 30.

CLEAR30 contracts will be effective beginning Oct. 1. These long-term contracts ensure that conservation practices remain in place for 30 years, which improves water quality by reducing sediment and nutrient runoff and helping prevent algal blooms.

Conservation in riparian areas also provide important carbon sequestration benefits. Traditional CRP contracts run from 10 to 15 years.

Annual rental payments for landowners who enroll in CLEAR30 will be equal to the current Continuous CRP annual payment rate plus a 20% water quality incentive payment and an annual rental rate adjustment of 27.5%.

To sign up for CLEAR30, landowners and producers should contact their local USDA Service Center by July 31. Contact information can be found at farmers.gov/service-locator. Additionally, fact sheets and other resources are available at fsa.usda.gov/crp.