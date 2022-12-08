Upcoming Buffalo County courthouse reception will honor 3 retirees

KEARNEY — A retirement reception is planned Tuesday for three longtime Buffalo County courthouse officials.

They are:

Jean Sidwell, county treasurer for 40 years.

Sharon Mauler, clerk of the District Court, whose 45-year courthouse career began in 1977.

Jan Giffin, county clerk. She has been the clerk for 16 years, but her employment at the courthouse began more than 42 years ago.

Sidwell, Mauler and Giffin will be the guests of honor during the reception from 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday in the courthouse.

The new officials elected to take over leadership responsibilities in those three offices will recite their oaths on Jan. 5. They are:

County Treasurer Brenda Rohrich.

Clerk of District Court Cheryl Stabenow.

County Clerk Heather Christensen.

Roy Meusch will also officially begin his term on Jan. 5. Meusch was elected county assessor and was temporarily appointed to that position with the departure of Assessor Ethel Skinner.

The public is invited to attend Tuesday’s retirement reception. People who are unable to attend may address cards to the retirees at Buffalo County Courthouse, P.O. Box 1270, Kearney, NE 68848.