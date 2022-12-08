 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Upcoming Buffalo County courthouse reception will honor 3 retirees

  • 0

Experts say we should all have 8 times our income saved by 60 for retirement! PennyGem’s Lenneia Batiste has tips on how to accomplish this lofty goal.

KEARNEY — A retirement reception is planned Tuesday for three longtime Buffalo County courthouse officials.

They are:

  • Jean Sidwell, county treasurer for 40 years.
  • Sharon Mauler, clerk of the District Court, whose 45-year courthouse career began in 1977.
  • Jan Giffin, county clerk. She has been the clerk for 16 years, but her employment at the courthouse began more than 42 years ago.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Sidwell, Mauler and Giffin will be the guests of honor during the reception from 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday in the courthouse.

The new officials elected to take over leadership responsibilities in those three offices will recite their oaths on Jan. 5. They are:

  • County Treasurer Brenda Rohrich.
  • Clerk of District Court Cheryl Stabenow.
  • County Clerk Heather Christensen.

People are also reading…

Roy Meusch will also officially begin his term on Jan. 5. Meusch was elected county assessor and was temporarily appointed to that position with the departure of Assessor Ethel Skinner.

The public is invited to attend Tuesday’s retirement reception. People who are unable to attend may address cards to the retirees at Buffalo County Courthouse, P.O. Box 1270, Kearney, NE 68848.

mike.konz@kearneyhub.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa

LINCOLN — Two more financial institutions, including one from Iowa, have now joined the more than 20 Nebraska banks, savings and loans and credit unions seeking repayment of loans from a Lincoln businessman found deceased a month ago. In a court filing Tuesday, Lincoln Savings Bank of Cedar Falls, Iowa, maintains that the estate of […]

The post Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This Egyptian man has been repairing soccer balls for over 50 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News