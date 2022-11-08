 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Unofficial Kearney School District 7 election results on Nov. 8

  • Updated
  • 0

Watch as we get an inside view of what's happening at some of the precincts in Kearney.

Editor's Note: The unofficial results listed below were last updated at 10:22 p.m. Nov. 8. It is the final update of the night from the Buffalo County Election Commissioner. Voter turnout for Buffalo County was 52.40%.

Wendy Kreis

Total: 3,532

Election Day: 2,811

Early voting: 721

Provisional: 0

Drew Blessing

Total: 5,279

Election Day: 4,038

Early voting: 1,241

Provisional: 0

Derek Meyer

Total: 4,448

Election Day: 3,751

Early voting: 697

Provisional: 0

Paul Hazard

Total: 6,217

Election Day: 5,219

Early voting: 998 

Provisional: 0

John D. Icenogle

Total: 5,507

Election Day: 4,280

Early voting: 1,227

Provisional: 0

Jacob Reiter

Total: 4,198

Election Day: 3,504

Early voting: 694

Provisional: 0

Write-in totals

Total: 110

Election Day: 82

Early voting: 28 

Provisional: 0

Total votes cast

Total: 29,291

Election Day: 23,685

Early voting: 5,606 

Provisional: 0

Results are courtesy of the Buffalo County Election Commissioner website.

