Unofficial Kearney School District 7 election results on Nov. 8

Editor's Note: The unofficial results listed below were last updated at 10:22 p.m. Nov. 8. It is the final update of the night from the Buffalo County Election Commissioner. Voter turnout for Buffalo County was 52.40%.
Wendy S. Kreis
Total: 3,532
Election Day: 2,811
Early voting: 721
Provisional: 0
Drew Blessing
Total: 5,279
Election Day: 4,038
Early voting: 1,241
Provisional: 0
Derek Meyer
Total: 4,448
Election Day: 3,751
Early voting: 697
Provisional: 0
Paul Hazard
Total: 6,217
Election Day: 5,219
Early voting: 998
Provisional: 0
John D. Icenogle
Total: 5,507
Election Day: 4,280
Early voting: 1,227
Provisional: 0
Jacob L. Reiter
Total: 4,198
Election Day: 3,504
Early voting: 694
Provisional: 0
Write-in totals
Total: 110
Election Day: 82
Early voting: 28
Provisional: 0
Total votes cast
Total: 29,291
Election Day: 23,685
Early voting: 5,606
Provisional: 0
Results are courtesy of the Buffalo County Election Commissioner website.