Unofficial Freelend vs. Rusher election results so far

Editor's Note: The unofficial results listed below were last updated at 10:00 p.m. Nov. 8. More updates to come as additional precincts report.
Melissa Freelend
Total: 5,976
Election Day: 4,438
Early voting: 1,538
Provisional: 0
Derek Rusher
Total: 6,736
Election Day: 5,774
Early voting: 962
Provisional: 0
Write-in totals
Total: 26
Election Day: 25
Early voting: 1
Provisional: 0
Total votes cast
Total: 12,738
Election Day: 10,237
Early voting: 2,501
Provisional: 0
Results are courtesy of the Buffalo County Election Commissioner website.