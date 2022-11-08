 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Unofficial Freelend vs. Rusher election results so far

Watch as we get an inside view of what's happening at some of the precincts in Kearney.

Editor's Note: The unofficial results listed below were last updated at 10:00 p.m. Nov. 8. More updates to come as additional precincts report.

Melissa Freelend

Total: 5,976

Election Day: 4,438

Early voting: 1,538

Provisional: 0

Derek Rusher

Total: 6,736

Election Day: 5,774

Early voting: 962

Provisional: 0

Write-in totals

Total: 26

Election Day: 25

Early voting: 1

Provisional: 0

Total votes cast

Total: 12,738

Election Day: 10,237

Early voting: 2,501

Provisional: 0

Results are courtesy of the Buffalo County Election Commissioner website.

