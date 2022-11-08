Unofficial Freelend vs. Rusher election results on Nov. 8

Editor's Note: The unofficial results listed below were last updated at 10:22 p.m. Nov. 8. It is the final update of the night from the Buffalo County Election Commissioner. Voter turnout for Buffalo County was 52.40%.
Melissa Freelend
Total: 6,829
Election Day: 5,291
Early voting: 1,538
Provisional: 0
Derek Rusher
Total: 7,849
Election Day: 6,887
Early voting: 962
Provisional: 0
Write-in totals
Total: 30
Election Day: 29
Early voting: 1
Provisional: 0
Total votes cast
Total: 14,708
Election Day: 12,207
Early voting: 2,501
Provisional: 0
Results are courtesy of the Buffalo County Election Commissioner website.