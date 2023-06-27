KEARNEY — Hunters may begin purchasing unlimited quota Nebraska deer and antelope permits July 10.
Residents, nonresidents and eligible landowners may purchase permits through the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission starting at 1 p.m. July 10.
Unlimited quota deer permits are resident statewide archery, resident statewide muzzleloader, youth, youth whitetail, nonresident restricted youth, limited landowner and special landowner.
Unlimited quota antelope permits are resident statewide archery and youth archery.
The remaining purchase periods are:
- July 11: Residents may buy any limited quota deer permits.
- July 12: Residents may buy any limited antelope permits.
- July 24: Nonresidents may buy any limited deer permits.
- July 25: Nonresidents may buy any limited antelope permits.
- Aug. 7: Residents and nonresidents may buy any remaining draw unit deer permits.
- Aug. 8: Residents, nonresidents and eligible landowners may buy any remaining draw unit antelope permits.
- Aug. 9: Residents and eligible landowners may buy any remaining draw unit elk permits.
People are also reading…
Permits will be available through the close of the hunting season or until the quota sells out.
Purchases may be made online at OutdoorNebraska.gov, in person at a Game and Parks office or via mail.