KEARNEY — Twenty-five University of Nebraska at Kearney students have been selected as new members of Order of Omega, Eta Nu Chapter.

They were honored Thursday during the annual UNK Fraternity and Sorority Life awards banquet at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Kearney.

Order of Omega is a Greek honor society built on the pillars of scholarship, service and leadership. It recognizes juniors and seniors who have demonstrated high standards in these areas while maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher. Only 5% of UNK fraternity and sorority members can receive this honor each year.