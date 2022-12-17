UNK students give back to Kearney children for the holidays

KEARNEY – When Dr. Jeanne Stolzer proposed the Difference Maker project to students in her Child and Adolescent Development class, they quickly decided how they would make a difference this holiday season.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney students wanted to help kids in the community have a great Christmas. Stolzer’s passion for children was one of the driving forces behind their Difference Maker project.

“I think her enthusiasm about kids and learning about everything has really made us feel for the kids, too,” said student Jennifer Rodriguez.

The class chose to raise money and collect books and toys for Compass, a nonprofit organization who provides foster care and family support services to children and families in Nebraska. The students immediately went to work raising funds and gathering toys and books for kids in need.

Amy Trease began a fundraiser on GoFundMe, and she received donations from her church, United Congregational Church in Grand Island. Fellow classmate Beck Uhl reached out to connections at Kearney Catholic High School, and the school participated in a dress-down day for the cause. Students could donate a toy to the Difference Maker project in order to wear casual clothes to school.

Trease volunteered her home to store the toys and books until they could be donated. Two rooms in her home were filled with gifts.

“The (KCHS) teacher brought a bunch of seniors over – I think there was eight or nine of them – they just kept coming in the door with more stuff and more stuff. I’m like, ‘I don’t know if I have room for all of it, and I have three bedrooms.’ They just were piling in the door with all this stuff,” Trease said.

Other students in the UNK class reached out to co-workers, family and friends, who eagerly gave the students donations toward their project. They raised over $1,000, and they had so many donations of toys and books, they were able to spread the joy to more children. They received Christmas lists for nine students from Bryant Elementary School, and through a giving tree at Hy-Vee and donations, they were able to fulfill those wish lists.

Along with spreading cheer to children, the class also gave gift cards to the teachers at Bright Futures Preschool.

“I was flabbergasted, just by how much money and how much stuff (was donated),” said student Olivia Casper. “This is absolutely amazing, and we’re actually going to make a difference.”

The toys and books they donated to Compass in Kearney were used to set up a “store” for children and their foster parents. The kids were able to “shop” and pick out a toy for Christmas.

Seeing the impact the the class’s Difference Maker project has made on the community has been amazing for Stolzer.

“I’m so very, very proud of them,” she said. “This is theirs. They did it all. I told them I wanted them to do a Difference Maker project, something that can help others and teach them the value of giving, and that’s exactly what they did. They absolutely went to the moon.”

Stolzer’s class and the Difference Maker project has helped the students to realize the impact they can make on children and the community.

“I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to do something like this again, but this really gave us an opportunity to figure out how we can help kids,” said Kat Nienaber.

