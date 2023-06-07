KEARNEY — The Kearney Park and Recreation Department is taking registrations for the University of Nebraska at Kearney Sapphires Dance Camp for kids 6-9 years old.

The camp will be from 10:30-11:45 a.m. July 12-14 at the Harmon Park Activity Center. The UNK Sapphires will teach and enhance dance techniques and fundamentals during this three-day camp.

Participants will learn a choreographed dance and perform it on July 14 for parents and guests to see. The cost is $30 per camper. To register or for more information, stop by the park and recreation office at 1930 University Drive, call 308-237-4644 or sign up online at kprreg.org.