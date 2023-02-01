 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNK grad new Lancaster County election commissioner

Watch as we get an inside view of what's happening at some of the precincts in Kearney.

LINCOLN – Todd Wiltgen has been appointed Lancaster County election commissioner by Gov. Jim Pillen.

Wiltgen has a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Wiltgen's appointment is effective Feb. 13. He replaces former Election Commissioner Dave Shively, who retired on Jan. 20.

"Todd is familiar with election processes, having run for office himself and in his prior roles serving state and federal elected officials,” Pillen said. “He is committed to public service and will work hard as election commissioner, ensuring that voters in Lancaster County are informed and that election processes are secure.”

Jim Pillen

Pillen

Wiltgen served most recently as the public policy specialist for the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce. Prior to that, he represented District 5 on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners from 2015-18. He has held staffing roles for former state Sen. Mark Kolterman, U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and U.S. Sen. Chuck Hagel.

