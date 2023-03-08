KEARNEY — Allison Daro wants the Big Event to make as big of an impact as possible.

Daro, a senior at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, has volunteered in the annual service event each year since she began attending UNK. This year, Daro is taking on a new role of planning the day of service.

The Big Event is organized by UNK Student Government, and it provides a way for Lopers to give back to the Kearney community. This year’s Big Event will be from 9 a.m. to noon April 22. Daro is the secretary of community relations for UNK Student Government, and she has been preparing for the Big Event since June.

The Big Event 9 a.m. to noon April 22. Kickoff at Foster Field at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. To submit a job site request, go to https://www.unk.edu/offices/student_life/student_government/student_government_big_event.php. Job site requests should be submitted by April 8. For more information, contact Allison Daro at daroaj@lopers.unk.edu.

“It’s definitely been helpful that I’ve participated in it so that I kind of know how it’s normally ran and what not. It’s also been really helpful that we’ve had some meetings to go over what was done well last year and what things we could fix or move up earlier,” Daro explained.

The event has steadily grown since it began at UNK in 2006. Nearly 600 students participated last year. While there was no shortage of volunteers in 2022, organizers were concerned that there wouldn’t be enough work for the participants. Daro hopes that getting the word out early will not only bring in more volunteers but more job sites.

“I want to keep trying to grow the event. This year, I tried to reach out to job sites earlier and try to reach out to all the ones from the past years. So hopefully, we can help as many people as possible,” Daro said.

The project benefits nonprofit organizations, churches and individuals in the community. Job assignments can vary from vacuuming or cleaning out a person’s garage to highway cleanup or painting downtown businesses. No job is too small for the Big Event.

For Daro, one of the best parts of the Big Event is seeing all the volunteers gather at Foster Field. But nothing can compare to the appreciation of the people the volunteers are able to help.

“Last year, I helped out an elderly lady in her home, and she was so sweet. ... I think especially when it is an individual it’s just really cool to see the impact that you can make with just a couple hours one morning,” Daro said.