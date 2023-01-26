 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Uncle Sam gives Kearney's mental health care big shot

Research has determined that too much social media can undermine mental well-being. Two and a half hours per day is the average amount of time people spend on social media.

A study by the University of British Columbia found that men are at an increased risk of developing a mental illness after a breakup.

OMAHA – Behavioral health providers in the Kearney area have been awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars to help serve the needs of Nebraskans with behavioral disabilities, including $492,191 for the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s integrated care at Kearney, Omaha and urban Nebraska.

The Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska on Wednesday announced 83 recipients of $19.6 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The ARPA grant awardees were among nearly 200 applicants who received more than $49 million in four award categories.

Of the 83 projects selected, 43 (52%) are located in rural areas of Nebraska, and 40 (48%) are in metropolitan areas of the state.

Other grant recipients from the Kearney area include:

Center for Psychological Services dba Live Well Counseling Center, Kearney, rural, $81,392.

Midwest Encouragement & Counseling Center LLC, Kearney, rural, $63,100.

Center for Psychological Services PC dba Live Well Counseling Center, Kearney, rural, $73,774.

University of Nebraska at Kearney, Kearney, rural, $99,999.

Center for Psychological Services PC dba Live Well Counseling Center, Kearney, micro, $45,000.

Center for Psychological Services PC dba Live Well Counseling Center, Kearney, micro, $100,000.

Midwest Encouragement & Counseling Center LLC, Kearney, micro, $31,000.

