SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods has announced the company and individual plants, including the Tyson facility in Lexington, Nebraska, received 80 awards from the North American Meat Institute.

Tyson received the Community Wellness Award for its leadership in fighting hunger and food insecurity through protein donations to regional food banks and community pantry partners across the nation.

In fiscal year 2022, Tyson Foods donated more than 18 million pounds of protein, the equivalent of 72 million servings of protein, to food banks, pantries and hunger relief organizations in Tyson Foods' plant communities and across the nation.

“NAMI commends Tyson Foods and its leadership for continuing to ensure their products contribute to a sustainable and healthy food system,” said NAMI President and CEO Julie Anna Potts. “Tyson Foods’ dedication to sustainably reducing the protein gap demonstrates why they’re a leader in the industry year after year.”

NAMI awarded companies based on 2022 data shared for The Protein PACT, through which NAMI and its members are uniting in an industry-led effort to accelerate the animal protein sector’s progress toward sustainable development goals. The Community Wellness award is the top honor in the Health and Wellness category.

NAMI also recognized Tyson Foods’ commitment to promoting and implementing a diversity, equity and inclusion strategy to celebrate the unique culture of team members and provide a collective voice in how the company does business. Criteria for the award included companies that placed priority on recruitment, retention, community engagement, values, leadership and accountability.

Seventy-eight plants and other facilities received recognition for their environmental management practices. The Environmental Recognition Award recognizes a company’s dedication to continuous environmental compliance improvement, as witnessed by the development and implementation of Environmental Management Systems (EMS).

“It’s an honor to be recognized for the steps Tyson Foods is taking to continuously monitor and build upon its environmental compliance assurance initiatives,” said Steve Patrick, vice president of environmental operations, Tyson Foods. The EMS model is designed to drive continual, measurable improvements in the environmental compliance performance of Tyson’s operations.