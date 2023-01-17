Two Colorado juveniles apprehended after high-speed chase in Buffalo County

KEARNEY – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended two juveniles from Colorado after a pursuit in central Nebraska Monday night.

At approximately 9:35 p.m., a trooper observed an eastbound Nissan Pathfinder traveling on Interstate 80 at approximately 35 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near Kearney, at mile marker 276, but the vehicle accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle reached speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour as it fled eastbound on I-80, the patrol said. Another trooper was able to successfully deploy stop sticks at mile marker 288 to slow the vehicle. The suspect vehicle then exited I-80 at the Shelton interchange and began traveling northbound at slower speeds.

A short time later, the trooper was able to successfully perform a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the vehicle to a stop. The driver and passenger were taken into custody without further incident. Troopers located a firearm in the vehicle as well as a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The driver was identified as a 13-year-old girl. The passenger was identified as an 11-year-old boy. Both were placed in protective custody.

The pursuit lasted approximately 16 minutes. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and Shelton Police Department assisted.