KEARNEY — It’s not science. Young people enjoy sports, and transgender youth are drawn to sports as well, said Lorna Bracewell, a former faculty member at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

“Why do kids play? It’s for fun. It’s pleasurable to be outside and feel your ligaments stretching,” said Bracewell. “You sense your own strength and growth. You learn self-discipline.”

Bracewell now is at Flagler College in Florida. She attended Flagler and now teaches political science and coordinates Flagler’s women’s gender and sexuality studies. She advises Flagler’s PRIDE Alliance for LBGTQ+ students.

“Flagler College is a totally different place now. The LGBTQ kids are able to thrive and develop into awesome citizens, intellectuals or whatever they go on to be.”

Bracewell was in Kearney recently to deliver the keynote address at the annual No Limits Conference.

The first No Limits Conference was in 1993. Its goal is to address women's issues through differing academic disciplines.

The annual conference rotates between the three University of Nebraska campuses in Kearney, Omaha and Lincoln.

In a telephone interview with the Hub, Bracewell said transgender youth are like other young people: “They want to belong and feel accepted,” and so they’re attracted to activities, such as sports, because they seek to be a part of things.

Unfortunately for many trans youth, they often are denied an opportunity to fit in.

“Life is really difficult and hard for trans people,” Bracewell said. “It’s difficult for me as a lesbian. That gulf that separates them from others is even wider than the gulf that separates me.”

Bracewell said her athletic outlet was karate.

“They need that sense of belonging to a team, that sense of camaraderie. Those things are especially important for trans kids.”

Bracewell’s comments on transgender youth sports came as the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education was considering a participation policy for transgender athletes. One month ago, the KPS Board voted 4-2 to restrict participation to an athlete’s gender at birth for sports in grades 6-12.

The second hearing and vote to make that policy official is part of the KPS Board agenda for Monday evening. One month ago 47 people testified during a four-hour public hearing before the board voted. Forty testifiers favored the gender at birth approach, but seven said they supported a less restrictive policy. On Thursday, the Biden administration released a proposal that would bar outright bans.

Bracewell said data is limited on the effects of restrictive policies on transgender youth.

“These policies are relatively new, so we don’t have data, but we have extensive data on the kind of isolation and stigma and astronomical tendency for suicide,” Bracewell said. “Trans youth have much higher rates of thinking about suicide and committing suicide. They also have higher rates of homelessness because they’re rejected by their families.”

Bracewell cited the federal Centers for Disease Control Youth Risk Behavior Survey and shared personal experiences growing up.

“I had a hard time growing up as a queer kid, but I was so fortunate in so many ways,” said Bracewell, 40. “I struggled a lot, and what got me through were these oases of support that I found in all places in school. It was acceptance rather than judgment and condemnation.”

Bracewell said as the public learns more about transgender youth, attitudes are beginning to change, but more needs to happen. She said rather than excluding trans youth, people need to acknowledge all people are God’s creation.

“I’m rarely asked about this,” she said. “But I think that God is so much bigger than our frameworks and categories can comprehend. Trans people reveal to us an aspect of what God is about. There’s a speck of divinity in everybody, and we should have reverence for it.”