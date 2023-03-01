There are more miles of streams in Nebraska than any other state, so it follows that there must be quite a few miles of hike-bike trails bordering those streams.

We can think of three hike-bike trails that carry hikers and bicyclists along the shores of some of our region’s favorite bodies of water. They include:

Johnson Lake Hike and Bike Trail in Dawson County.

Harlan County Lake Hike-Bike Trail near Alma.

Ravenna Hike-Bike Trail in northern Buffalo County.

Each of those three trails reward hikers and bicyclists with inspirational views, and each provides varied challenges to hikers and cyclists seeking a vigorous workout or simply an opportunity to pedal or walk off some stress. With spring just a few weeks away, today is a good time for hiking and biking enthusiasts to personally scout what each of these three trails has to offer. Here’s a quick briefing:

Johnson Lake

JOHNSON LAKE – Among these three trails, Johnson Lake provides the most challenges. At 10.1 miles, the trail loops around Johnson Lake. Users pass several scenic locations, including a foot bridge that spans the lake’s outlet canal. There also are two handicap-accessible access points that accommodate wheelchairs. One ADA access spot is on the east side of Johnson Lake and the other is on the west side.

Hikers and cyclists also will pass through state recreation and camping areas where they can enjoy the cool air beneath massive cottonwoods shading the campgrounds. There also are beaches along the way as well as restaurants and other amenities, including public restroom facilities.

Johnson Lake was built as an irrigation reservoir in 1941. Since that time hundreds of cabins have encircled the lake. Although everyone can’t own a lakeside cabin, the Johnson Lake Hike and Bike Trail does afford hikers and cyclists an opportunity to view the lake and feel the enjoyment of passing by and taking in the lake’s beautiful shoreline.

It’s important to mention that while the hike-bike trail also provides pleasing views of the Nebraska countryside, including tall grasses and forests, the trail enhances the safety of hikers and cyclists. Before the trail was complete nearly a decade ago, hikers and riders shared the road with cars and trucks. Spurred by an accident, the Johnson Lake community made the trail a priority and recorded substantial progress year after year. Today, hikers and cyclists can feel safer because the trail separates them from motorized vehicles.

Harlan County Lake

ALMA – For a scenic stroll along the west end of Harlan County Lake, the Pheasant Ridge Trail can’t be beat. It begins at Pheasant Point about one-half mile west from Methodist Cove on the northwest side of the lake.

The Pheasant Ridge Trail proceeds westerly, skirting the lake’s north shoreline until reaching Highway 183 on the southwest corner of the town of Alma. On its way from Pheasant Point to Highway 183, the Pheasant Ridge Trail skirts the shoreline and brushes against Alma’s downtown business district. Westbound hikers and cyclists progress from the feel of roughing it at lakeside campgrounds to a more civilized place in the business district.

Hikers and cyclists will enjoy the view as they pass beside one of Nebraska’s largest lakes.

Ravenna Trail

RAVENNA — In the past, hikers and cyclists in Ravenna had to be creative if they wanted to exercise, but no longer. Community members used to walk at Ravenna High School or inside the Ravenna City Auditorium; however, a new trail will take hikers and cyclists on a nearly 2-mile trip that will include time beside the South Loup River that passes Ravenna.

Thanks to good planning by supporters of the Ravenna Area Vision Fund, hikers and cyclists will have another possibility to safely exercise and enjoy nature. It’s a crushed stone trail that’s about 1.7 miles long.

Planners hope the trail is complete in time for a ribbon-cutting ceremony during the town’s annual Annevar Festival.

Funding for the trail was possible because of the Ravenna Area Vision Fund, which is an affiliate of the Nebraska Community Foundation. When it was formed in 2016, NCF helped RAV hold visioning sessions, and Ravenna residents began discussing the potential for a new hike-bike trail.

Ravenna had $35,000 in the bank, so the push for the trail didn’t have to start from scratch.

A wooded parcel on the east side of town appeared to be a desirable location for the trail, which could draw close to the South Loup River, about one block from Annevar Park.

With the stand of trees and river passing by, hikers and cyclists will enjoy a natural, reflective moment.

Ravenna’s trail is being built on city-owned property.

It was not necessary to obtain easements, even though the land is close to Ravenna’s sewer lagoons. The Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality gave the trail a green light where it passes the lagoons.

The trail features an 8-foot-wide path that is 1.68 miles long. To reduce costs and to ease the strain on hikers’ joints, the surface is crushed limestone rather than concrete.

Ravenna’s trail will cost an estimated $360,000. The community planned to raise the entire cost before building the trail, but construction began in fall 2022 and is about 70% complete.

Ravenna has applied for a Nebraska Game and Parks Recreational Trails Program grant that could award up to $250,000.

Because fundraising has gone so well, RAV hopes to someday add a pedestrian bridge along the trail that will cross over a ditch. RAV is considering ways to eventually continue the trail to Ravenna Lake east of the community.