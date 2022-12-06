Traffic returns to four lanes on Kearney's 2nd Avenue overpass

KEARNEY — After almost eight months of barricades and redirected traffic, Kearney’s Second Avenue overpass is back to normal with four lanes open to traffic.

Motorists have been quick to notice the structure is reopened, and that new stylish street lights have replaced the corroded units.

The overpass dates to 1963 when it was built, and it opened in 1964, said Andy Harter, director of public works for the city of Kearney.

Harter said that from an engineering perspective, the structural repairs that were completed during the project were much needed. Parts of the steel girders that hold up the concrete bridge and road surface were badly rusted. The damaged sections were replaced, making the structure sturdy and safe.

The city had budgeted $1.2 million to refurbish and repair the overpass, which Harter described as one of Kearney’s most important traffic structures. He said it’s difficult to find companies that can take on such major projects like the Second Avenue overpass, so it was fortunate a local firm, Wilke Contracting, won the bid for the job.

“That’s really critical infrastructure right there,” Harter said about the overpass, one of the busiest parts of Kearney’s street grid. Because the overpass carries so much traffic, it was necessary to keep it open during the project.

“It’s one of those jobs where you have to do it under traffic,” he said.

City crews installed the new LED lights near the completion of the project.

Harter said it’s common to discover a few “surprises” during a project as challenging as the overpass, but every important part of the work is complete, and a few minor fixes will be completed later.

He said the next large project on the calendar is adding left turn lanes and left turn lights at 56th Street and Avenue N. The northeast Kearney intersection carries a lot of traffic, including school children on their way to nearby Meadowlark Elementary School.