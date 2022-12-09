 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Track repairs set for Highway 30 between Q Ave. and Grand Ave. on Monday

Railroad track repairs will be complete by the end of the day Monday, according to a city of Kearney press release.

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Public Works Department, on behalf of the Union Pacific Railroad, has announced that on Monday track repair will take place on Highway 30, weather depending.

From N Avenue to Grand Avenue, traffic will be head-to-head, utilizing the north lanes of the highway. For southbound traffic on N Avenue intending to travel east on Highway 30, motorists can follow detour signs on 27th Street to Q Avenue.

Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling around the work zone. Repairs are expected to be completed by the end of the day.

