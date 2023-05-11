JOHNSON LAKE — Residents of Johnson Lake near Lexington are cleaning up after an EF-1 tornado struck the area on Friday.

The tornado traveled approximately 5 miles across the lake, causing damage to trees, cabins and structures at private properties along the lake.

The public is advised to use caution when boating or swimming at Johnson Lake, as several sections of dock, walkway pieces and debris are floating or submerged in the lake. Clean up and recovery of the property will be ongoing.

Downed trees in Johnson Lake State Recreation Area’s Main Area and South Inlet campgrounds already have been removed and will not affect camping or other recreation.

If debris is found, please call the Johnson Lake SRA office at 308-785-2685 or Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District at 308-995-8601.