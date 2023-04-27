KEARNEY — There’s rarely bumper-to-bumper traffic in Kearney, but that’s exactly what the owners of the city’s newest car wash hope to create.

“We can do 2,000 cars in a 14-hour day,” said Ben Conover, explaining the volume of customers that he and his business partner, Matt Preister, will need to attract to earn a spot in the Tommy’s Express record books.

Think about it:

The national franchise’s one-hour record is 239 cars washed. The single-day record is 3,100 cars.

Pushing that many vehicles through the system is entirely possible, Preister and Conover said, but it requires extreme coordination from car wash staff and the customers.

The bumpers of cars entering the car wash must be so close that the spinning brushes simultaneously wash the back of one car while also scrubbing the front of the next car entering the wash, or “tunnel,” as Preister and Conover refer to their conglomeration of stainless pipes, high pressure nozzles and powerful fans.

They say that after a few weeks’ practice, customers learn to navigate the system like clockwork.

The Tommy’s Express Car Wash is at 3802 N. Second Ave., the former site of Platte Valley State Bank’s circular drive-up bank.

If the old round bank looked like a flying saucer from another planet, the new Tommy’s Express could be the hangar of a spaceship that ferries aliens to and from Kearney. But the partners promise: They’ve not come here through interstellar space. Rather, the Norfolkans follow U.S. Highway 81 south and take a sharp right turn at Highway 30.

The Kearney car wash is Conover and Preister’s fourth Tommy’s Express venture. They also own franchises in Norfolk, Columbus and the Grand Island site that opened last June. They’re planning additional Nebraska locations in cities with at least 20,000 people.

At this moment, there are 150 Tommy’s Express sites in the United States, but the goal is 500 car washes in 3-4 years.

The partners said self-serve single-bay car washes don’t fit a modern business model. While one customer spray-washes his car, other customers wait in line for their turn. Conover and Preister set out to find a better way and found Tommy’s Express operations sprouting up around the Midwest.

They were convinced that, after several decades of experience, Tommy’s founders had developed a winning strategy. However, bankers were slow to step on board. It took 10 turndowns before Pinnacle Bank decided to back the partners from Norfolk.

They spent $1.65 million buying the property at 39th Street and Second Avenue — arguably Kearney’s busiest, most accessible intersection — and invested almost a year building the new car wash. They’ve hired 16 people so far, but are gunning for a staff of 23 to cover multiple shifts during the 14-hour days.

Kearney residents will get their first opportunity during the next several days to try the new Tommy’s Express with free washes. The weekend of May 5-6 will be the grand opening. There will be more free washes, giveaways and a donation to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Staff will wear Oompa Loompa costumes like the characters in the Willy Wonka movie, Preister said.

“The lines will be long, but the wait will be short,” Conover added.