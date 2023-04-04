EDITORS NOTE: On Monday, readers saw how KAAPA Co-op investors took a large risk in forming their organization 20 years ago. Today's story highlights how KAAPA's growth has diversified assets to place KAAPA on a bold course for the future.

MINDEN — Maybe the best way to describe KAAPA Ethanol's history is to start with the raw product. Corn first was processed into ethanol in November 2003 at a new plant a few miles west of Minden.

Just as one small kernel grows into a much larger cornstalk over time, the kernel of an idea by south-central Nebraska farmer-investors to build one ethanol plant to reap more value from the corn they grew has grown and matured the past 20 years.

Today's KAAPA Ethanol Holdings LLC, headquartered since 2020 in a southeast Kearney building constructed at the site of the old Grandpa's Steakhouse, is a huge player in the ethanol industry. Its subsidiaries, joint ventures and financial investments are:

Nebraska ethanol plants — Owner of KAAPA Ethanol Minden LLC and KAAPA Ethanol Ravenna LLC. Operator of the Aurora Co-op's plant under a new KAAPA Partners Aurora LLC agreement.

Grain and marketing — Owner of KAAPA Grains LLC elevator at Elm Creek and KAAPA Ethanol Commodities LLC, which originates corn purchases for ethanol plants and sells the co-product, distillers grains, to livestock producers. Among 20-plus owners of the Renewable Products Marketing Group.

Out of state — Part owner of ethanol plants at Janesville, Minnesota; Lima, Ohio; and Hankinson, North Dakota. Part owner of a rail-to-truck terminal at Lawrenceville, Georgia.

"We're not big just for big's sake," said KAAPA Holdings Chief Executive Officer Chuck Woodside, who has been with KAAPA since Minden plant construction started in October 2002. "We're getting big by taking advantage of good opportunities ... and we're expanding in fields that we know and are good at."

The latest example is the agreement finalized Feb. 10 for a joint venture with Aurora Cooperative Elevator Company for its ethanol plant. "We have complete operating control that includes buying the corn, selling the distillers grains and plant management," Woodside said.

After KAAPA purchased the Ravenna plant from Abengoa Bioenergy in September 2016, approximately $50 million worth of improvements were made in the next 12 to 15 months to bring operations, efficiencies and logistics up to a "KAAPA comfortable" level.

Woodside said a similar significant investment is planned for upgrades to the Aurora Co-op plant. The work may require some plant down time, probably in late summer.

With a workforce of 150 in Nebraska now, KAAPA has specialists in areas such as engineering, project management, marketing and logistics. Woodside said acquiring "some depth and some bench strength" has prepared the team to make the Aurora plant improvements.

Combined, the Minden, Ravenna and upgraded Aurora plants will grind up to 110 million bushels of corn each year, or approximately 5% of Nebraska's harvest. Woodside said those bushels can be processed into 320 million gallons of ethanol and 2.5 million tons of distillers grains.

KAAPA board members and shareholders have been opportunistic the past 20 years because they continue to be optimistic about the ethanol industry, he said. One reason is growing interest in reducing transportation carbon emissions to address climate change.

California is the destination for all of Minden's ethanol and most of Ravenna's production, with transportation via 110-car trains on the BNSF Railway. Railcars — each can carry 28,800 gallons — are leased by the Renewable Products Marketing Group for its owners.

"Seven percent of the ethanol used in California in 2021 came from the Minden and Ravenna plants because it's low-carbon fuel. That sentiment is only growing," Woodside said, and creating opportunities to use ethanol in sustainable aviation fuels and the carbon dioxide from its production in "green" chemicals, even fertilizer.

"It's fuel and more going forward ... and we have the ideal product for that," he added.

Another ethanol benefit over oil is having a sustainable American raw product. "We've never sent troops to protect a cornfield as far as I know," Woodside said.

No one involved with KAAPA Ethanol when that first batch of fuel was processed at the Minden plant imagined the company as it is today. However, one thing is certain now.

There will be a celebration at the Minden plant in November — sometime after the 2023 corn harvest is completed — to celebrate the 20th anniversary.