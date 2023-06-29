KEARNEY — The Kearney Park and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for the Tiny Kickers Soccer Camp, which is scheduled for July 17-27 on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at West Lincolnway Park.

The camp for 4-year-olds will be from 8:30-9:20 a.m., 5-year-olds will be from 9:25-10:15 a.m., 6-year-olds will be from 10:20-11:10 a.m. and 7-year-olds will be from 11:15 a.m.-12:05 p.m.

The camp is led by KPR coaches and provides a great first exposure to the exciting sport of soccer. The cost is $30 if registered by July 6. The entry fee is $40 after July 6. All players will receive a Tiny Kickers Soccer team jersey and a drawstring soccer bag. To register or for more information, stop by 1930 University Drive, call 308-237-4644 or sign up online at KPRreg.org.