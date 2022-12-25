Tiny art contest planned at Cozad library

COZAD – Wilson Public Library in Cozad hosts a Tiny Art Contest beginning Jan. 3 with a show.

A tiny art show is a community art showcase of miniature art. Register at the front desk in January and pick up a tiny canvas there. Participants will have 4” x 6” to create a mini masterpiece while supplies last.

Participants must create their entry on the canvas using any medium. Content must meet community standards (no hate speech, obscenities, violence, etc.). As 2023 is Cozad’s sesquicentennial, use 150 Years of Cozad – All Together Now as the theme to inspire the art.

Return the canvas to the library by Jan. 31 to be a part of the Tiny Art Show. The exhibit will be displayed through the end of February.

People’s choice awards will be given in each age category: 10-14, 15-18 and 19+. Participants may pick up entries in March.