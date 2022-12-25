 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Kearney Hub is partnering with Bruce Furniture & Floor Covering who is sponsoring 750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story

Tiny art contest planned at Cozad library

  • 0

RYDE driver Jeff Smith has been decorating his R.Y.D.E. bus for five years and writing a holiday fantasy poem as a guided tour of the decorated bus.

COZAD – Wilson Public Library in Cozad hosts a Tiny Art Contest beginning Jan. 3 with a show.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

A tiny art show is a community art showcase of miniature art. Register at the front desk in January and pick up a tiny canvas there. Participants will have 4” x 6” to create a mini masterpiece while supplies last.

Participants must create their entry on the canvas using any medium. Content must meet community standards (no hate speech, obscenities, violence, etc.). As 2023 is Cozad’s sesquicentennial, use 150 Years of Cozad – All Together Now as the theme to inspire the art.

Return the canvas to the library by Jan. 31 to be a part of the Tiny Art Show. The exhibit will be displayed through the end of February.

People’s choice awards will be given in each age category: 10-14, 15-18 and 19+. Participants may pick up entries in March.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grand Island mall redevelopment plan approved

Grand Island mall redevelopment plan approved

The council approved a redevelopment contract with Woodsonia Highway 281 LLC and the city of Grand Island Community Redevelopment Authority for the redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall property.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Germany energy crisis: Prices soar in cold winter months

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News