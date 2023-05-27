Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KEARNEY — The Kearney City Council on Tuesday approved the annual license renewals for eight manufactured home courts, but three other courts have until Thursday to comply.

The courts whose licenses have been approved for renewal include:

• Cornhusker Trailer Court, 1115 Ave. C;

• Countryside Mobile Park, 1920 15th Ave.;

• Merriweather Mobile Home Village, 914 W. 17th St.;

• Rodeo Court, 2414 W. 24th St.;

• R-Villa East, 2500, 2719, 2803 W. 24th St.;

• R-Villa West, 2500, 2719, 2803 W. 24th St.;

• R-Villa South, 2500, 2719, 2803 W. 24th St.; and,

• Villa Park, 2703 W. 24th St.

Following annual inspections, the Development Services Division recommended the license renewals.

Three courts have been given until Thursday to comply: L&M Mobile Home Park, East Lawn Mobile Homes Estates, and Valley View Mobile Home Court.

These three courts will be brought to the June 6 City Council meeting for consideration based on the progress made toward compliance with city regulations.