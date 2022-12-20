Three businesses fail alcohol compliance checks in Phelps County

HOLDREGE — During the afternoon and evening hours of Dec. 13, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Phelps County.

In total, 10 businesses were checked. Three of the businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 30%. Only one business did not check the minor’s ID.

The businesses which failed the checks were Gutterz Fun Center, Catrina's Mexican Cuisine and Gourmet House Chinese Restaurant. All three businesses are located in Holdrege.

The businesses included convenience stores, restaurants, liquor stores, grocery stores and bars. Businesses that fail the checks are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.