KEARNEY – Kearney businesses experienced extensive damage and thousands of dollars were taken in burglaries earlier this week.

Kearney Police Department was dispatched to four commercial burglaries Feb. 28 in Kearney. Burglaries at Papa John’s, Jersey’s Sports Bar and Grill, Upper Room Brewery and Simply Blessed Boutique occurred during the overnight hours from Feb. 27 to the early morning hours of Feb. 28.

Upon viewing video surveillance at Jersey’s, Kearney police officers determined the break-in occurred at 4 a.m. Tuesday. Entry was made into the establishment by breaking the northwest glass door. A white male with short facial hair wearing black pants, a hooded coat, glasses and black shoes walked throughout the business and opened the cash register, according to the police officer’s investigative report.

Upon entering the back office, he removed a safe and pushed it to the front door of the restaurant. The suspect then pried open the pickle card machine and removed the coin bin.

Management of Jersey’s indicated that a safe was stolen from the business containing approximately $12,000. The suspect was observed hauling away the safe in a Ford Ranger with flare sides, a toolbox and a dent on the driver’s side.

An investigation at Upper Room Brewery found a broken glass door where entry was made. The door to the brewery room was also broken in, and pry marks were observed on the cooler room door but was still secure.

After the image of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle was distributed to KPD officers, a vehicle matching the description was observed in the parking lot of Sterling Apartments in north Kearney. The registered owner of the vehicle was John Forrest, who matched the suspect’s description. When contact was made with Forrest at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, he was wearing similar clothing as the suspect in the surveillance video, and a piece of glass was found in his front pants pocket. Forrest stated that video of the suspect’s vehicle in Jersey’s surveillance footage was his pick-up truck.

A search warrant for Forrest’s apartment revealed two hats with “Upper Room” logos and a set of keys belonging to Jersey’s. Officers found a pair of shoes that had broken safety glass in the tread pattern.

Forrest was arrested in connection with the burglaries at Jersey's Sports Bar and Grill and Upper Room Brewery. He has been charged in Buffalo County Court with two counts of burglary and one count of theft by unlawful taking (value of more than $5,000).

Judge John P. Rademacher set Forrest’s bond at $20,000 cash or surety. Forrest is scheduled to appear April 10 in Buffalo County Court for a preliminary hearing.