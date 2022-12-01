 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Theft at Minden bowling alley leads to local man's arrest

  • Updated
  • 0

MINDEN — A Minden man has been arrested in connection to a burglary at a Minden bowling alley, as well as theft of a motor vehicle. 

According to a press release from the Minden Police Department, the MPD received a report of a burglary in progress at 5:06 a.m. Wednesday at Auto Way Bowl in Minden. Officers responded to the scene and found a glass door had been broken.

The building was cleared by officers, and the owners were contacted. The business had been ransacked inside and several items had been taken and damaged.

At 5:56 a.m. Wednesday, officers took a report of a stolen vehicle at an apartment complex in Minden. Officers obtained the vehicle description and entered the vehicle as stolen. The vehicle was located at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday parked on a street in Minden. Items had been taken from the vehicle.

Officers tracked the suspect to a residence nearby and took Yorick Wilson, 21, into custody for three outstanding warrants from Buffalo, Gosper and Kearney counties.

Officers investigating the two incidents were able to link them together and recover items taken from the stolen vehicle and items taken from Auto Way Bowl.

Wilson has been referred to the Kearney County Attorney's Office for charges connected to the burglary and criminal mischief at Auto Way Bowl, motor vehicle theft and theft of items from the vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance.

The Minden Police Department continues to investigate these incidents, and additional charges may be added for Wilson and additional suspects involved.

The Kearney County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

