KEARNEY — A bar and restaurant famous for its basement location and secret-recipe onion rings is making a comeback.

The Cellar Sports Bar and Grill was a staple in Kearney until it closed five years ago. Little of that popularity has sluffed off. Social media lit up Tuesday when The Cellar Sports Bar and Grill announced it will reopen soon at its original location at 3901 Second Ave., Suite C.

“Kearney, The Cellar is making a return. Stay posted for more details! In the meantime, share with us your favorite Cellar memory. We can’t wait to serve you,” the restaurant said on Facebook.

Wednesday afternoon three of The Cellar’s owners — Angela and Matt Mortensen and Kyle Lee — declined to allow photography inside their restaurant, but they did offer a tour and an opportunity to ask a few questions.

The Cellar’s other three owners are Darci and Teldon Jones and A.J. Lee.

The new restaurant’s menu will resemble the old Cellar’s menu in some ways, but it will remain true to its sports bar clientele with an emphasis on pizza, wings and burgers.

In case anyone is hoping they’ll be able to enjoy the flavor of The Cellar’s famous onion rings, Matt Mortensen said they have the recipe. He said it’s true there are several secret ingredients in the recipe, but that’s not all that makes the rings so delicious.

“It takes 48 hours to make them,” Mortensen said about the special batter.

The Lees, Joneses and Mortensens are leasing their location at 3901 Second Ave., Suite C, from the building’s owner, Brett Weis. The basement space has been gutted, and the floor plan is more open than customers of the old Cellar will remember. There is still a large party room. Plans call for the addition of an outdoor patio on the east side of the building.

“We ordered 40 TVs,” Kyle Lee said.

The bar and grill will open in late June. The owners said if the TVs don’t lure sports fans into the place, the food will.

“We’ll get our customers back with the onion rings and shakes,” Lee said.