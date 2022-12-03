The Buckle's sales exceed $1B in monthly report

KEARNEY — The Buckle Inc. announced Friday that comparable store net sales for stores open at least one year, for the four-week period that ended Nov. 26, decreased 0.3% from comparable store net sales for the four-week period that ended Nov. 27, 2021.

Net sales for the four-week fiscal month that ended Nov. 26 increased 5% to $117.9 million from net sales of $117.3 million for the prior year's four-week fiscal month that ended Nov. 27, 2021.

Comparable store net sales year-to-date for the 43-week period that ended Nov. 26 increased 2.4% from comparable store net sales for the 43-week period that ended Nov. 27, 2021.

Net sales for the 43-week fiscal period that ended Nov. 26 increased 2.9% to $1.061 billion compared to net sales of $1.031 billion for the prior year's 43-week fiscal period.