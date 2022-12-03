 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Buckle's sales exceed $1B in monthly report

The Buckle is relocating to a new slot at Hilltop Mall. The Buckles move from the east side of the mall to the west side follows a trend among mall retailers to carve smaller business spaces into big boxes. The new look focuses attention on the main entrance and increases visibility and brand awareness. In the case of The Buckle, the move also will place the denim destination and specialty retailer much closer to parking at Hilltop.

KEARNEY — The Buckle Inc. announced Friday that comparable store net sales for stores open at least one year, for the four-week period that ended Nov. 26, decreased 0.3% from comparable store net sales for the four-week period that ended Nov. 27, 2021.

Net sales for the four-week fiscal month that ended Nov. 26 increased 5% to $117.9 million from net sales of $117.3 million for the prior year's four-week fiscal month that ended Nov. 27, 2021.

Comparable store net sales year-to-date for the 43-week period that ended Nov. 26 increased 2.4% from comparable store net sales for the 43-week period that ended Nov. 27, 2021.

Net sales for the 43-week fiscal period that ended Nov. 26 increased 2.9% to $1.061 billion compared to net sales of $1.031 billion for the prior year's 43-week fiscal period.

