The Buckle's income follows upward trend in sales, in-store and online

  • Updated
  • 0
Buckle retail store

The Buckle at Hilltop Mall in Kearney is being remodeled and its location is moving. The store is getting a new entry that will be outside the mall facing the west parking lot.

 MIKE KONZ, KEARNEY HUB

KEARNEY — The Buckle Inc. announced Friday that net income for the fiscal quarter that ended July 30 was $50.1 million, or $1.02 per share ($1.01 per share on a diluted basis).

Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter that ended July 30 increased 2.3% to $302 million from net sales of $295.1 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal quarter in 2021, according to the company. Comparable store net sales for the 13-week period that ended July 30, 2022 increased 1.6% from comparable store net sales for the prior year 13-week period ended July 31, 2021.

Online sales increased 6.5% to $46.2 million for the 13-week period that ended July 30, compared to net sales of $43.4 million for the 13-week period that ended July 31, 2021, the company said.

Net sales for the 26-week fiscal period in 2022 increased 2.8% to $611 million from net sales of $594.2 million for the prior year 26-week fiscal period. Comparable store net sales for the 26-week period that ended July 30 increased 2.6% from comparable store net sales for the prior year 26-week period.

Online sales increased 3.5% to $100.6 million for the 26-week period that ended July 30 compared to net sales of $97.2 million for the 26-week period in 2021.

Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $50.1 million, or $1.02 per share ($1.01 per share on a diluted basis), compared with net income of $51.4 million, or $1.05 per share ($1.04 per share on a diluted basis) for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Net income for the 26-week fiscal period that ended July 30 was $105.4 million, or $2.14 per share ($2.13 per share on a diluted basis), compared with net income of $108.7 million, or $2.22 per share ($2.20 per share on a diluted basis) for the 26-week period in 2021.

Breaking News